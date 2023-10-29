Financial Review: Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) vs. Coya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COYA)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) and Coya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COYA – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Apellis Pharmaceuticals and Coya Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apellis Pharmaceuticals $75.42 million 74.22 -$652.17 million ($5.83) -8.15 Coya Therapeutics N/A N/A -$12.24 million N/A N/A

Coya Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Apellis Pharmaceuticals.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Apellis Pharmaceuticals 0 4 10 1 2.80 Coya Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00

This is a summary of current ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and Coya Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $69.00, suggesting a potential upside of 45.14%. Coya Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 136.56%. Given Coya Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Coya Therapeutics is more favorable than Apellis Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares Apellis Pharmaceuticals and Coya Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apellis Pharmaceuticals -356.02% -212.82% -74.50% Coya Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.4% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.6% of Coya Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 7.5% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.0% of Coya Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Coya Therapeutics beats Apellis Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals



Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy (GA). The company also develops APL-2006, a bispecific C3 and VEGF inhibitor for treating wet age-related macular degeneration and GA; APL-1030, a C3 inhibitor for the treatment of various neurodegenerative diseases; and the combination of EMPAVELI and a small interfering RNA for reducing the production of C3 proteins by the liver. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) for development and commercialization of pegcetacoplan; and a collaboration with Beam Therapeutics Inc. focused on the use of Beam's base editing technology to discover new treatments for complement-driven diseases. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.

About Coya Therapeutics



Coya Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of proprietary medicinal products to modulate the function of regulatory T cells (Tregs). The company's product candidate pipeline is based on therapeutic modalities, such as Treg-enhancing biologics, Treg-derived exosomes, and autologous Treg cell therapy. It is developing COYA 101, an autologous regulatory T-cell product candidate that has completed Phase 2a clinical trial for use in the treatment of Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis. The company's product candidates in IND-enabling studies include COYA 301, a low-dose interleukin 2 Treg-enhancing biologic for use in the treatment of Frontotemporal Dementia; and COYA 302, a biologic combination for subcutaneous and/or intravenous administration intended to enhance Treg function while depleting T effector function and activated macrophages for use in the treatment of neurodegenerative and autoimmune diseases. It is also developing COYA 201, an antigen directed Treg-derived exosome product candidate that is in preclinical stage for use in the treatment of neurodegenerative, autoimmune, and metabolic diseases; and COYA 206, an antigen directed Treg-derived exosome product candidate, which is in discovery stage. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

