Financial Review: Prestige Wealth (NASDAQ:PWM) vs. SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Prestige Wealth (NASDAQ:PWM – Get Free Report) and SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

37.1% of SoFi Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of SoFi Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Prestige Wealth and SoFi Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Prestige Wealth 0 0 0 0 N/A SoFi Technologies 2 10 4 0 2.13

Profitability

SoFi Technologies has a consensus price target of $8.97, indicating a potential upside of 30.55%. Given SoFi Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SoFi Technologies is more favorable than Prestige Wealth.

This table compares Prestige Wealth and SoFi Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prestige Wealth N/A N/A N/A SoFi Technologies -10.38% -3.76% -0.95%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Prestige Wealth and SoFi Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prestige Wealth N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A SoFi Technologies $1.57 billion 4.15 -$320.41 million ($0.25) -27.48

Prestige Wealth has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SoFi Technologies.

Summary

SoFi Technologies beats Prestige Wealth on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Prestige Wealth

Prestige Wealth Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management and asset management services. The company assists its clients in identifying and purchasing wealth management and asset management products. The company offers its services primarily for high net worth and ultra-high net worth individuals, including business owners, executives, heirs of rich families, and other affluent individuals in Asia primarily in the mainland China or Hong Kong. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Central, Hong Kong. Prestige Wealth Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Prestige Financial Holdings Group Limited.

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies, Inc. provides various financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money. It also offers personal loans, student loans, home loans, and related services. The company also operates Galileo, a technology platform that offers services to financial and non-financial institutions and brokerage services, as well as Technisys, a cloud-native digital and core banking platform with financial services customers. In addition, it offers checking and savings accounts; debit cards; and cash management products. Further, the company provides SoFi Invest, a mobile investment platform that provide its members access to trading and advisory solutions, such as active investing, robo-advisory, and digital assets accounts. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

