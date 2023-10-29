Financial Review: Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) versus MSCI (NYSE:MSCI)

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Free Report) and MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Resources Connection has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MSCI has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Resources Connection and MSCI, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Resources Connection 1 2 0 0 1.67 MSCI 2 4 7 0 2.38

Dividends

Resources Connection presently has a consensus target price of $14.50, indicating a potential upside of 9.10%. MSCI has a consensus target price of $566.73, indicating a potential upside of 19.01%. Given MSCI’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe MSCI is more favorable than Resources Connection.

Resources Connection pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. MSCI pays an annual dividend of $5.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Resources Connection pays out 48.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. MSCI pays out 48.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. MSCI has increased its dividend for 9 consecutive years. Resources Connection is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

84.0% of Resources Connection shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.6% of MSCI shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.4% of Resources Connection shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.1% of MSCI shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Resources Connection and MSCI’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Resources Connection $775.64 million 0.58 $54.36 million $1.16 11.46 MSCI $2.25 billion 16.75 $870.57 million $11.41 41.73

MSCI has higher revenue and earnings than Resources Connection. Resources Connection is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MSCI, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Resources Connection and MSCI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Resources Connection 5.30% 11.35% 8.73% MSCI 39.02% -93.06% 19.85%

Summary

MSCI beats Resources Connection on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Resources Connection

Resources Connection, Inc. provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of transactions, including integration and divestitures, bankruptcy/restructuring, going public readiness and support, financial process optimization, and system implementation; and regulations, such as accounting regulations, internal audit and compliance, data privacy and security, healthcare compliance, and regulatory compliance. It provides transformations services comprising finance transformation, digital transformation, supply chain management, cloud migration, and data design and analytics. The company was formerly known as RC Transaction Corp. and changed its name to Resources Connection, Inc. in August 2000. Resources Connection, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct. The Analytics segment offers risk management, performance attribution and portfolio management content, application, and service that provides an integrated view of risk and return, and an analysis of market, credit, liquidity, and counterparty risk across asset classes; managed services, including consolidation of client portfolio data from various sources, review and reconciliation of input data and results, and customized reporting; and HedgePlatform to measure, evaluate, and monitor the risk of hedge fund investments. The ESG and Climate segment provides products and services that help institutional investors understand how ESG factors impact the long-term risk and return of their portfolio and individual security-level investments; and data, ratings, research, and tools to help investors navigate increasing regulation. The All Other Private Assets segment includes real estate market and transaction data, benchmarks, return-analytics, climate assessments and market insights for funds, investors, and managers; business intelligence to real estate owners, managers, developers, and brokers; and offers investment decision support tools for private capital. It serves asset owners and managers, financial intermediaries, wealth managers, real estate professionals, and corporates. MSCI Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

