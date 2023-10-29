First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Position Decreased by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC decreased its holdings in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,161 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in First Horizon in the second quarter valued at approximately $528,000. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Horizon by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 90,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Horizon by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 242,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after buying an additional 2,662 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in First Horizon in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,614,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,847,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,823,000 after purchasing an additional 253,127 shares in the last quarter. 76.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Horizon alerts:

First Horizon Stock Performance

First Horizon stock opened at $10.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.33. First Horizon Co. has a 12-month low of $8.99 and a 12-month high of $24.92. The stock has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 6.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

First Horizon Dividend Announcement

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.16 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 20.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.70%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of First Horizon from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Horizon in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of First Horizon from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of First Horizon in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on First Horizon from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Horizon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.56.

Get Our Latest Research Report on First Horizon

First Horizon Profile

(Free Report)

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.