First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF (NASDAQ:FEUZ) Short Interest Down 30.0% in October

First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF (NASDAQ:FEUZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 30.0% from the September 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $229,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF by 455.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 7,289 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF in the second quarter valued at $225,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF by 73.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $319,000.

First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of FEUZ opened at $34.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.60 million, a PE ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.61. First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF has a 12-month low of $31.53 and a 12-month high of $41.12.

First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were given a $0.1007 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%.

The First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF (FEUZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq AlphaDex Eurozone index. The fund tracks an index of firms operating in the Eurozone, selected by growth and value factors and equal-weighted within tiers. FEUZ was launched on Oct 22, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

