First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (NASDAQ:FTXH) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (NASDAQ:FTXH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the September 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF Trading Down 2.7 %
Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF stock opened at $23.92 on Friday. First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF has a twelve month low of $23.92 and a twelve month high of $28.59. The stock has a market cap of $19.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.23.
First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th were paid a $0.0725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%.
The First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (FTXH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Pharmaceuticals index. The fund tracks the 30 most liquid US pharmaceutical companies, weighted according to factors related to value, volatility, and growth. FTXH was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.
