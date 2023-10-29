First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (NASDAQ:FTXH) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (NASDAQ:FTXH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the September 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF stock opened at $23.92 on Friday. First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF has a twelve month low of $23.92 and a twelve month high of $28.59. The stock has a market cap of $19.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.23.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF alerts:

First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th were paid a $0.0725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF

First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 123,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,218,000 after acquiring an additional 19,295 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $397,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (FTXH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Pharmaceuticals index. The fund tracks the 30 most liquid US pharmaceutical companies, weighted according to factors related to value, volatility, and growth. FTXH was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.