FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Shares Sold by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden cut its holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 117,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,200 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $4,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 7.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,214,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,128,322,000 after acquiring an additional 4,443,050 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 13.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,744,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $470,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373,826 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 2.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,526,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $460,739,000 after acquiring an additional 300,442 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,515,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $315,190,000 after acquiring an additional 177,489 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 0.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,171,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $237,162,000 after buying an additional 27,650 shares in the last quarter. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on FE. TheStreet downgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FirstEnergy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

FirstEnergy Stock Performance

Shares of FE opened at $35.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $20.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.91 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.63. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1 year low of $32.18 and a 1 year high of $43.31.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. FirstEnergy’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

FirstEnergy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a positive change from FirstEnergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 6th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is 195.00%.

FirstEnergy Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

