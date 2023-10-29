Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Cuts Stake in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lowered its position in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,400 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $2,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hedges Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 2.0% during the second quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 30,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Paramount Global by 61.3% during the first quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in Paramount Global by 0.9% during the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 72,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Paramount Global by 8.7% during the first quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 8,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Paramount Global by 65.3% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PARA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Paramount Global from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Paramount Global from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Paramount Global from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on Paramount Global from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.60.

Paramount Global Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PARA opened at $10.70 on Friday. Paramount Global has a 52-week low of $10.63 and a 52-week high of $25.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.51.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.44 billion. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 3.89%. Paramount Global’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Paramount Global will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Paramount Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently -10.64%.

About Paramount Global

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

