Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $2.12 Million Stock Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,702 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 15,400 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Match Group were worth $2,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 19.8% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 4,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust co raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 57.0% in the first quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 37,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 13,777 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 3.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 174,377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,694,000 after purchasing an additional 5,361 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 30.2% in the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 9,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $910,000. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 8,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.82, for a total transaction of $400,237.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,483.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,235 shares of company stock valued at $466,258. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Match Group stock opened at $33.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.73 and a 200-day moving average of $40.12. The stock has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.39. Match Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.73 and a 52-week high of $54.60.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $830.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $811.55 million. Match Group had a net margin of 14.68% and a negative return on equity of 121.94%. Match Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MTCH. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Match Group in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. HSBC began coverage on shares of Match Group in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.10 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Match Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Match Group from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.40.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, The League, Azar, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

