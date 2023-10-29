Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Increases Stock Position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,494 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Invesco were worth $1,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IVZ. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco by 2.7% in the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 80,970 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Invesco during the 2nd quarter worth $5,859,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco during the 2nd quarter worth $195,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Invesco by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 231,759 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,896,000 after buying an additional 96,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco during the 2nd quarter worth $2,429,000. 66.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on IVZ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Invesco from $15.50 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Invesco from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Invesco from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Invesco from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Invesco from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.48.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Invesco Realty, Inc. acquired 796,323 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.12 per share, with a total value of $20,003,633.76. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,052,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,438,473.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Stock Down 1.1 %

IVZ opened at $12.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 28.81 and a quick ratio of 5.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.71. Invesco Ltd. has a 12 month low of $12.48 and a 12 month high of $20.56.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The asset manager reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 14.50%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Invesco Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.07%.

Invesco Profile

(Free Report)

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.