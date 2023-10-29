Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Lowers Position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lessened its stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Repligen were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of Repligen in the first quarter worth $42,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Repligen during the second quarter valued at $45,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Repligen by 2.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 109,461 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,429,000 after purchasing an additional 3,088 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Repligen by 157.7% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 822 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Repligen during the second quarter valued at $4,008,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RGEN opened at $119.58 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $157.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.60. The stock has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 49.41, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.02. Repligen Co. has a 12 month low of $118.08 and a 12 month high of $212.17.

Repligen ( NASDAQ:RGEN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $159.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.93 million. Repligen had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Repligen news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.38, for a total transaction of $145,673.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,351,532.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RGEN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Repligen in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Repligen from $207.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $191.00 target price on shares of Repligen in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Repligen in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of Repligen from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.10.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

