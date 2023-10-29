Foraco International (FAR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Foraco International (TSE:FAR – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, October 30th.

Foraco International (TSE:FAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter. Foraco International had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 45.52%. The business had revenue of C$134.42 million for the quarter.

Foraco International Stock Performance

TSE:FAR opened at C$1.80 on Friday. Foraco International has a one year low of C$1.12 and a one year high of C$2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.99, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of C$177.88 million, a P/E ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.26.

Foraco International Company Profile

Foraco International SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides drilling services worldwide. It operates through two segments: Mining and Water. The company offers its drilling services to the mining and energy industry, such as exploration, development, and production related drilling services. It also drills wells for drinking, irrigation, and industrial water; and undertakes a range of projects, including village water drilling programs, specialized drilling projects to access mineral water using sanitary protection methods, and large diameter well fields for residential supply in urban environments, as well as provides inspection, servicing, and rehabilitation services for existing wells.

