Forsta AP Fonden Acquires 700 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Lennar were worth $5,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Czech National Bank boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 0.6% in the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 30,041 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,764,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 5.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 199,351 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,954,000 after purchasing an additional 10,972 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of Lennar in the first quarter worth approximately $284,000. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 4.0% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,699 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 6.4% in the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,456 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. 79.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LEN opened at $103.79 on Friday. Lennar Co. has a 1-year low of $76.79 and a 1-year high of $133.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $112.83 and a 200 day moving average of $116.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 6.66 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 15th. The construction company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.39. Lennar had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The company had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 13.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.12%.

In other Lennar news, Director Amy Banse bought 820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $123.06 per share, with a total value of $100,909.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,385.78. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Amy Banse acquired 820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $123.06 per share, with a total value of $100,909.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,113 shares in the company, valued at $998,385.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 8,843 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $929,399.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,930,269.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 2,599 shares of company stock valued at $301,984. Company insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Lennar from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Lennar from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $123.00 target price on shares of Lennar in a research note on Monday, September 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Lennar from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price on shares of Lennar in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lennar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.41.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

