Forsta AP Fonden Acquires Shares of 57,200 Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new stake in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 57,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,371,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EXAS. Park Place Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 189.2% in the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 376 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 15,466.7% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 467 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 89.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exact Sciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $59.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.96. Exact Sciences Co. has a twelve month low of $31.43 and a twelve month high of $100.77. The company has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.58 and a beta of 1.45.

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.05. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 18.76% and a negative return on equity of 14.08%. The firm had revenue of $622.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.94) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Exact Sciences news, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 30,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.92, for a total transaction of $2,505,013.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Exact Sciences news, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 30,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.92, for a total transaction of $2,505,013.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian Baranick sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.04, for a total transaction of $114,804.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,871 shares in the company, valued at $754,389.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,567 shares of company stock valued at $3,484,653 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EXAS. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Benchmark cut shares of Exact Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.59.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

