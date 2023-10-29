Forsta AP Fonden Buys 1,200 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 98,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Ventas were worth $4,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 104.7% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 194,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,184,000 after acquiring an additional 99,396 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 2nd quarter worth $5,892,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its stake in Ventas by 40.5% in the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 88,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,184,000 after purchasing an additional 25,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ventas by 1.6% in the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 74,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on VTR. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Ventas from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ventas from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Ventas in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ventas in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Ventas from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.31.

Ventas Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VTR opened at $41.65 on Friday. Ventas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.89 and a 1 year high of $53.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.51 and its 200 day moving average is $44.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 219.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.20.

Ventas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 29th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 947.42%.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas Inc, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two large and dynamic industries healthcare and real estate. Fueled by powerful demographic demand from growth in the aging population, Ventas owns or has investments in a highly diversified portfolio of approximately 1,400 properties in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

