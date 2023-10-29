Forsta AP Fonden Has $4.59 Million Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Forsta AP Fonden decreased its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 13.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,300 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $4,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GPN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at about $261,300,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 3,956.9% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 1,739,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $120,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,319 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at about $131,733,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,055,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $303,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,338 shares during the period. Finally, Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 1st quarter valued at about $97,583,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE GPN opened at $102.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.72 billion, a PE ratio of 34.26, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $118.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.31. Global Payments Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.27 and a 52-week high of $129.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 8.65%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Global Payments

In other Global Payments news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 2,016 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.47, for a total transaction of $240,851.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,992,126.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 2,016 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.47, for a total value of $240,851.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,992,126.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Joshua J. Whipple sold 37,096 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total value of $4,721,578.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,062,180.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GPN shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on Global Payments from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Global Payments from $208.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on Global Payments from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Global Payments from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.50.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

