Forsta AP Fonden Has $5.06 Million Stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Forsta AP Fonden decreased its stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $5,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 7.4% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 64,267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,514,000 after acquiring an additional 4,420 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the first quarter worth about $434,000. First American Trust FSB bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the second quarter worth about $2,273,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the second quarter worth about $50,000. 71.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers purchased 32,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $122.76 per share, with a total value of $4,001,976.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 85,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,459,152. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

ENPH opened at $82.09 on Friday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.55 and a 12-month high of $339.92. The stock has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $119.52 and a 200-day moving average of $152.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $711.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.94 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 64.63% and a net margin of 21.08%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Enphase Energy from $225.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Enphase Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $159.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.21.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

