Forsta AP Fonden Has $5.22 Million Holdings in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $5,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Atlassian in the second quarter valued at $6,919,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in Atlassian by 51.9% in the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 25,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,239,000 after purchasing an additional 8,628 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Atlassian by 2.8% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,426,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Atlassian by 4.8% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 12,830 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Atlassian in the first quarter valued at $157,000. 53.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TEAM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $175.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atlassian

In other Atlassian news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.05, for a total value of $1,409,623.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 337,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,794,545.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 2,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.81, for a total transaction of $449,070.70. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 193,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,206,961.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.05, for a total transaction of $1,409,623.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 337,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,794,545.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 343,154 shares of company stock worth $67,080,452. Insiders own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM opened at $176.46 on Friday. Atlassian Co. has a fifty-two week low of $113.86 and a fifty-two week high of $215.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.04.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 13.77% and a negative return on equity of 61.15%. The business had revenue of $939.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $911.23 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlassian Company Profile

(Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.