Forsta AP Fonden Has $5.27 Million Holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Forsta AP Fonden lessened its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 105,500 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 7,800 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $5,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AEM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 96.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,067,317 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $922,721,000 after buying an additional 7,399,467 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $285,370,000. Canoe Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,913,000. Ruffer LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 847.6% during the 1st quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 2,418,520 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $123,259,000 after buying an additional 2,163,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,758,182 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $548,448,000 after buying an additional 1,770,471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AEM shares. CSFB increased their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.00.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Up 2.9 %

Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at $48.79 on Friday. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a fifty-two week low of $40.81 and a fifty-two week high of $61.15. The stock has a market cap of $24.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.84 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The mining company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 40.40% and a return on equity of 5.26%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.02%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

