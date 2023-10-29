Forsta AP Fonden Has $5 Million Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Forsta AP Fonden cut its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $4,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Albemarle by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,212 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Albemarle by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,593 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on Albemarle from $291.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on Albemarle from $265.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Albemarle from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Albemarle from $163.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Albemarle from $260.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Albemarle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.80.

Albemarle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ALB opened at $134.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $171.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.35. Albemarle Co. has a one year low of $133.22 and a one year high of $334.55. The firm has a market cap of $15.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.58.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by $3.06. Albemarle had a return on equity of 45.88% and a net margin of 40.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 25.32 EPS for the current year.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.81%.

Albemarle Profile

(Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Further Reading

