Forsta AP Fonden Increases Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,900 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $4,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PFG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 932.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,124,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,765,000 after purchasing an additional 3,725,293 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Principal Financial Group by 72.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,902,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,318,000 after buying an additional 2,063,939 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Principal Financial Group by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,514,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,825,000 after buying an additional 1,816,343 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $78,939,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Principal Financial Group by 307.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,133,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,223,000 after buying an additional 855,747 shares in the last quarter. 70.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on PFG. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.77.

Principal Financial Group Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE PFG opened at $67.67 on Friday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.17 and a 1-year high of $96.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.20 and a 200-day moving average of $74.15. The firm has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.31.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 10.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.83%.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.