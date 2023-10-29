Forsta AP Fonden Invests $4.69 Million in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Forsta AP Fonden bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 233,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,693,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 115.0% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 303,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,099,000 after acquiring an additional 162,306 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Healthpeak Properties by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 614,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,349,000 after buying an additional 13,664 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its position in Healthpeak Properties by 56,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 112,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after buying an additional 112,000 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Healthpeak Properties by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 100,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after buying an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $19,618,000. Institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

PEAK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Wedbush began coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Healthpeak Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.75.

PEAK stock opened at $16.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.90. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.34 and a 1 year high of $28.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.13.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $545.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.70 million. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 25.05%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

