Forsta AP Fonden Purchases 2,300 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Clorox were worth $4,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kennon Green & Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 4.4% during the first quarter. Kennon Green & Company LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Clorox by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Clorox by 1.3% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. First Community Trust NA grew its stake in Clorox by 0.7% in the second quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 9,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Clorox by 16.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clorox

In other Clorox news, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 3,346 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.82, for a total value of $538,103.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,734,883.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Stock Performance

NYSE:CLX opened at $117.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.10, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $117.29 and a 1-year high of $178.21.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 163.56% and a net margin of 2.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Clorox Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 403.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on CLX. DA Davidson upgraded Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Clorox from $170.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Atlantic Securities raised Clorox from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Clorox from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Clorox from $127.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.00.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

See Also

