Forsta AP Fonden Sells 1,200 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Forsta AP Fonden cut its stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in STERIS were worth $4,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of STERIS by 2.3% in the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,078 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,617,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in STERIS by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 91,062 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,487,000 after acquiring an additional 4,093 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in STERIS by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,278 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its holdings in STERIS by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 162,188 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,023,000 after acquiring an additional 16,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in STERIS by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 212,054 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,562,000 after acquiring an additional 8,631 shares in the last quarter. 92.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STE has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of STERIS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a report on Monday, September 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of STERIS from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of STERIS from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.60.

Shares of STERIS stock opened at $209.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.63 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $223.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.09. STERIS plc has a 52 week low of $160.15 and a 52 week high of $254.00.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. STERIS had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 13.75%. STERIS’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

