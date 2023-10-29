Forsta AP Fonden Sells 6,400 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Forsta AP Fonden decreased its position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,400 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $4,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ACGL. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 3.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 27.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 7,316 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 33.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,567 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 12.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,025 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Arch Capital Group during the first quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.08.

Arch Capital Group Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ ACGL opened at $81.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.36. The company has a market cap of $30.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $54.82 and a 12-month high of $87.51.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

