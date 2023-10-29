Forsta AP Fonden Sells 700 Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Forsta AP Fonden lowered its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $5,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,447,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,316,000 after buying an additional 685,745 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,913,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,045,000 after buying an additional 610,612 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,203,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,294,000 after buying an additional 758,888 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,609,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,855,000 after purchasing an additional 21,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,865,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,912,000 after purchasing an additional 643,635 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.50% of the company’s stock.
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Price Performance
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners stock opened at $57.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.85. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 1 year low of $45.75 and a 1 year high of $66.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.05.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.
