Forsta AP Fonden Trims Stock Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Forsta AP Fonden cut its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $4,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MPWR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 140,338.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,023,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $362,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,068 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 516.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 876,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,441,000 after acquiring an additional 733,832 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,233,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 20.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,757,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $879,524,000 after buying an additional 293,326 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 70.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 671,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $336,272,000 after buying an additional 277,563 shares during the period. 96.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 10,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $458.30, for a total transaction of $5,022,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,003,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,677,649.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 500 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 10,960 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $458.30, for a total transaction of $5,022,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,003,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,677,649.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,759 shares of company stock valued at $12,989,445 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $405.93 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $320.01 and a 12 month high of $595.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $471.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $489.04. The company has a market capitalization of $19.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.55, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.15.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($0.11). Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 24.50%. The company had revenue of $441.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.46 million. Equities analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MPWR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $527.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $564.17.

About Monolithic Power Systems

(Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Featured Articles

