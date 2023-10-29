Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its stake in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,629,070 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 61,325 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.75% of Fortive worth $196,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FTV. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Fortive by 95,666.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 88,663,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,629,389,000 after purchasing an additional 88,571,169 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortive by 61,103.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,600,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $231,338,000 after acquiring an additional 3,594,708 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Fortive by 120.5% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,798,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $394,299,000 after acquiring an additional 3,168,489 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive in the fourth quarter worth $193,761,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortive by 7.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,321,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,249,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,629 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

FTV opened at $65.03 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $22.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.15. Fortive Co. has a 52-week low of $61.38 and a 52-week high of $79.90.

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 13.77%. Equities analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.02%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FTV. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Fortive from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Fortive from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fortive in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Fortive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Fortive in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.46.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

