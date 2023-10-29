Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Cut to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $70.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fortive in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a buy rating on shares of Fortive in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Fortive from $79.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on Fortive from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Fortive from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $78.46.

Get Fortive alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Fortive

Fortive Price Performance

NYSE FTV opened at $65.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.15. Fortive has a 1 year low of $61.38 and a 1 year high of $79.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 13.77%. On average, research analysts forecast that Fortive will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.02%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortive

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 1,590.9% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 683.3% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Fortive in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Fortive by 74.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 538 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 95.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.