Fortive (NYSE:FTV) PT Lowered to $70.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Fortive from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Fortive from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a buy rating on shares of Fortive in a research report on Monday, August 7th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Fortive in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut Fortive from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $78.46.

Fortive Stock Performance

NYSE FTV opened at $65.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $22.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.89 and its 200-day moving average is $72.11. Fortive has a 12-month low of $61.38 and a 12-month high of $79.90.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 13.77%. Sell-side analysts predict that Fortive will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortive Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Fortive’s payout ratio is 12.02%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Fortive by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,124,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,421,000 after purchasing an additional 127,093 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fortive by 123.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 10,481 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Fortive by 11.7% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 2,217 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 5.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,693,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,217,000 after buying an additional 84,238 shares during the last quarter. 95.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

Featured Articles

