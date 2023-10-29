Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) Stock Position Trimmed by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Free Report) by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,684 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in FOX were worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in FOX by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,559,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,056,000 after buying an additional 506,637 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in FOX by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,544,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,847,000 after buying an additional 168,261 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its stake in FOX by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 8,736,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,535,000 after buying an additional 50,938 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in FOX by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,726,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,326,000 after buying an additional 230,720 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in FOX by 258.0% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 5,403,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,169,000 after buying an additional 3,893,625 shares during the period. 24.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FOX Stock Down 1.2 %

FOX stock opened at $27.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.13. Fox Co. has a 52 week low of $26.35 and a 52 week high of $34.42.

FOX Increases Dividend

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter. FOX had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 16.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. This is a boost from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.25. FOX’s payout ratio is currently 22.41%.

Insider Transactions at FOX

In other FOX news, CEO Lachlan K. Murdoch acquired 141,367 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.84 per share, with a total value of $4,783,859.28. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 956,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,374,795.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Lachlan K. Murdoch bought 141,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.84 per share, with a total value of $4,783,859.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 956,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,374,795.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 100,000 shares of FOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.90, for a total transaction of $3,190,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 128,964 shares in the company, valued at $4,113,951.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 19.21% of the company’s stock.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

