FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIN) Short Interest Up 50.0% in October

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the September 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

FTAI Aviation Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FTAIN opened at $22.68 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.14. FTAI Aviation has a 12 month low of $18.01 and a 12 month high of $25.49.

FTAI Aviation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.5156 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th.

About FTAI Aviation

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

