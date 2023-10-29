FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Cadence Bank Issued By DA Davidson (NYSE:CADE)

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cadence Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 25th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now expects that the company will earn $2.70 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.57. The consensus estimate for Cadence Bank’s current full-year earnings is $2.45 per share.

Get Cadence Bank alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Cadence Bank from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Stephens boosted their price target on Cadence Bank from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Cadence Bank from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cadence Bank from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised Cadence Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cadence Bank currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.45.

Cadence Bank Stock Performance

Shares of CADE opened at $20.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.14. Cadence Bank has a 52 week low of $16.95 and a 52 week high of $29.41. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cadence Bank

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CADE. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Bank by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Bank by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 69,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after buying an additional 4,059 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in Cadence Bank in the 1st quarter worth $2,437,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Cadence Bank by 1,892.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 251,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,370,000 after purchasing an additional 239,100 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Cadence Bank in the 1st quarter worth $2,458,000. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cadence Bank Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 46.53%.

Cadence Bank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.