FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Yelp Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:YELP)

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Free Report) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp cut their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Yelp in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 24th. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now forecasts that the local business review company will earn $1.93 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.94. KeyCorp has a “Underweight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Yelp’s current full-year earnings is $1.04 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Yelp’s FY2025 earnings at $2.34 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Yelp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Yelp from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Barclays raised their target price on Yelp from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Yelp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $39.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on Yelp in a research report on Friday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.33.

Yelp Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE:YELP opened at $41.05 on Friday. Yelp has a twelve month low of $25.30 and a twelve month high of $47.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.58 and its 200-day moving average is $38.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.42 and a beta of 1.45.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The local business review company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $337.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.96 million. Yelp had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 3.38%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Carmen Orr sold 12,468 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.25, for a total transaction of $539,241.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 86,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,744,585. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Carmen Orr sold 12,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.25, for a total transaction of $539,241.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,744,585. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Sam Eaton sold 18,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total value of $857,863.50. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 216,165 shares in the company, valued at $9,837,669.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 101,568 shares of company stock worth $4,526,465. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yelp

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yelp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Yelp by 96.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 755 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Yelp by 83.6% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,166 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Yelp by 221.1% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Yelp by 172.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. 90.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yelp Company Profile

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

