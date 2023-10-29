FY2024 EPS Estimates for Teck Resources Ltd. Reduced by Analyst (TSE:TCK)

Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Teck Resources in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 24th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the company will post earnings of $9.62 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $9.85. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ FY2025 earnings at $5.07 EPS.

Teck Resources (TSE:TCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported C$1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.30 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.72 billion.

Separately, Scotiabank downgraded Teck Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th.

