FY2025 Earnings Forecast for ON Semiconductor Corporation Issued By B. Riley (NASDAQ:ON)

ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ON Semiconductor in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 25th. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $7.03 for the year. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for ON Semiconductor’s current full-year earnings is $5.25 per share.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 36.71% and a net margin of 23.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on ON Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.81.

Read Our Latest Report on ON

ON Semiconductor Stock Up 0.9 %

ON opened at $83.52 on Friday. ON Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $58.43 and a 12 month high of $111.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $36.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ON Semiconductor

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 85,638.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 99,180,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,380,451,000 after acquiring an additional 99,064,396 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 6,673 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami raised its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 173.3% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 2,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Hawaii acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ON Semiconductor news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total value of $277,208.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,178,719. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 9,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total transaction of $1,088,950.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 175,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,272,099.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total value of $277,208.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,178,719. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,342 shares of company stock valued at $1,700,146 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About ON Semiconductor

(Get Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.