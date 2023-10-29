G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a growth of 18.2% from the September 30th total of 4,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

G. Willi-Food International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WILC opened at $8.63 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.84. G. Willi-Food International has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $17.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.67 million, a P/E ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.73.

Get G. Willi-Food International alerts:

G. Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $33.97 million for the quarter. G. Willi-Food International had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 6.62%.

G. Willi-Food International Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On G. Willi-Food International

The company also recently announced a Thrice Yearly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a yield of 13.3%. G. Willi-Food International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.03%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WILC. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in G. Willi-Food International in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in G. Willi-Food International by 125.1% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of G. Willi-Food International during the second quarter worth $135,000. 9.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

G. Willi-Food International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

G. Willi-Food International Ltd. develops, imports, exports, markets, and distributes food products worldwide. The company offers mushrooms, artichoke, beans, asparagus, capers, corn kernels, baby corn, palm hearts, vine leaves, sour pickles, mixed pickled vegetables, pickled peppers, olives, garlic, roasted eggplant sun, and dried tomatoes; and canned fish comprising tuna, sardine, anchovies, smoked and pressed cod liver, herring, fish paste, and salmon products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for G. Willi-Food International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G. Willi-Food International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.