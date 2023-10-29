Gaia (GAIA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 30th. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.84 million during the quarter. Gaia had a negative net margin of 7.80% and a negative return on equity of 6.89%.

Gaia stock opened at $2.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $56.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.58. Gaia has a 52 week low of $2.05 and a 52 week high of $4.03.

In related news, Chairman Jirka Rysavy bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.70 per share, with a total value of $270,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 5,975,061 shares in the company, valued at $16,132,664.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 144,444 shares of company stock valued at $378,549. Company insiders own 35.44% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GAIA. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Gaia by 1,087.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 10,876 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gaia by 259.6% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 38,679 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Gaia by 2,160.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 44,571 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gaia by 15.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 41,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 5,505 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gaia by 13.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 98,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gaia in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and on-line community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. It has a digital content library with various titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet-connected devices.

