Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY) Short Interest Down 30.0% in October

Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, a drop of 30.0% from the September 30th total of 21,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of GBERY stock opened at $46.27 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.76. Geberit has a 1 year low of $40.21 and a 1 year high of $59.29.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GBERY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Geberit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. HSBC cut shares of Geberit from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Geberit currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $502.00.

Geberit AG develops, produces, and distributes sanitary products and systems for the residential and commercial construction industry in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers installation and flushing systems, such as installation technology and flushing systems for toilets, including cisterns and fittings; and piping systems consisting of building drainage and supply systems, as well as piping technology for use in buildings for drinking water, heating, gas, and other media.

