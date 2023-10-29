Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) Shares Down 6.2% After Insider Selling

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 6.2% on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $1.36 and last traded at $1.37. 4,045,085 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 20,726,371 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.46.

Specifically, insider Reshma P. Shetty sold 37,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.48, for a total transaction of $55,722.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,675,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,760,115.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Reshma P. Shetty sold 37,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.48, for a total transaction of $55,722.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,675,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,760,115.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christian O. Henry sold 4,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,499.00, for a total transaction of $20,241,001.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,238,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,573,712,122. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,233,120 shares of company stock valued at $22,571,784. Insiders own 15.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Ginkgo Bioworks alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $5.00 to $3.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 31st.

Ginkgo Bioworks Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.75.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The business had revenue of $80.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.41 million. Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative net margin of 375.48% and a negative return on equity of 66.58%. Equities research analysts expect that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ginkgo Bioworks

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DNA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the first quarter worth $211,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the first quarter valued at about $284,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 125.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,696,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,865,000 after buying an additional 1,498,987 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 299.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 88,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 66,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 115.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 13,957 shares during the last quarter. 56.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ginkgo Bioworks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.