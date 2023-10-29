Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Glacier Bancorp from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Glacier Bancorp from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Glacier Bancorp from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.80.

Glacier Bancorp Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of Glacier Bancorp stock opened at $30.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 0.80. Glacier Bancorp has a 1 year low of $26.77 and a 1 year high of $59.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.34.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $295.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.37 million. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 22.89% and a return on equity of 8.58%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Glacier Bancorp will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Glacier Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. This is a boost from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.93%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Glacier Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 124.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the second quarter worth $36,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 86.0% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. 76.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposit, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

