Gratus Capital LLC Has $4.28 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Gratus Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,357 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,914 shares during the quarter. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $314,000. Jmac Enterprises LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 6.0% during the first quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 17,707 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,842,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 4.7% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 392,090 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,777,000 after buying an additional 17,471 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp bought a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Windward Capital Management Co. CA grew its holdings in Alphabet by 2.1% during the first quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 317,199 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,989,000 after buying an additional 6,615 shares in the last quarter. 27.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.82, for a total transaction of $33,753.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $617,813.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.82, for a total transaction of $33,753.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,813.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total value of $26,228.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,287.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,901 shares of company stock worth $13,507,312. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wedbush started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.69.

GOOG stock opened at $123.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.45 and a fifty-two week high of $142.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $135.24 and a 200-day moving average of $125.49.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

