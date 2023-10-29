Handelsbanken Fonder AB Boosts Holdings in RH (NYSE:RH)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,751 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in RH were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in RH by 75.7% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in RH by 10.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,867,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RH during the second quarter worth approximately $239,000. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of RH by 10.0% during the second quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in shares of RH by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RH in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of RH from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of RH from $355.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of RH from $425.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $365.00 price objective on shares of RH in a research report on Friday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $326.53.

Shares of NYSE RH opened at $213.13 on Friday. RH has a 1-year low of $212.08 and a 1-year high of $406.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $287.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $298.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 2.23.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $1.30. RH had a return on equity of 54.78% and a net margin of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $800.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.89 million. On average, research analysts expect that RH will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Carlos Alberini sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.42, for a total transaction of $7,760,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,803,164.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings and operates under RH Galleries and RH brand names in the District of Columbia and Canada, as well as Waterworks showrooms throughout the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings.

