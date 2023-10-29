Handelsbanken Fonder AB Cuts Holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 5,974 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in V.F. were worth $995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 16.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,200,890 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,285,822,000 after purchasing an additional 5,626,337 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,079,811 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,028,018,000 after purchasing an additional 161,526 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 97,005.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,843,788 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $437,447,000 after purchasing an additional 15,827,472 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 47.0% during the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,515,602 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $161,796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 74.6% during the second quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 7,463,164 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $142,505,000 after purchasing an additional 3,188,721 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Stock Performance

Shares of VFC stock opened at $16.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.37. V.F. Co. has a one year low of $15.11 and a one year high of $34.90. The firm has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.45.

V.F. Announces Dividend

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The textile maker reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). V.F. had a return on equity of 24.13% and a net margin of 1.02%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.10%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 400.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of V.F. in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of V.F. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of V.F. in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of V.F. in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of V.F. from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.94.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Featured Articles

