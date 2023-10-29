Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $1.11 Million Stake in Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Free Report) by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Karuna Therapeutics were worth $1,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 57.3% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 34.1% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 1,500 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.12, for a total value of $262,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,487 shares in the company, valued at $5,338,883.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Karuna Therapeutics news, Director Jeffrey M. Jonas sold 13,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.81, for a total transaction of $2,704,136.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 990 shares in the company, valued at $193,851.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.12, for a total transaction of $262,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,338,883.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,119 shares of company stock worth $7,348,341. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KRTX. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $249.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $274.00 to $258.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $304.00 to $259.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $214.00 price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRTX opened at $163.98 on Friday. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $158.38 and a 12-month high of $245.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $174.85 and a 200-day moving average of $198.05. The stock has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of -16.16 and a beta of 1.12.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($2.75) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.76) by $0.01. Karuna Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,795.96% and a negative return on equity of 27.13%. The company had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.17) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 98.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -11.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate includes KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of various peripheral tissues and dementia-related psychosis, including Alzheimer's disease.

