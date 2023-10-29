Handelsbanken Fonder AB Increases Stock Position in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Free Report) by 33.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,168 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,600 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LBTYA. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the second quarter valued at about $372,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 81.1% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 161,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after buying an additional 72,263 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 6,826.1% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 18,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 17,816 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 47.8% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 52.2% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 120,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after buying an additional 41,488 shares during the last quarter. 34.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Liberty Global Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of LBTYA opened at $15.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.57. Liberty Global plc has a twelve month low of $15.03 and a twelve month high of $22.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LBTYA. TheStreet cut shares of Liberty Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Liberty Global in a research note on Monday, July 24th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $25.00 to $24.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Liberty Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.24.

Get Our Latest Report on Liberty Global

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Jason Waldron sold 12,506 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.74, for a total value of $234,362.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,247 shares in the company, valued at $735,488.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Jason Waldron sold 12,506 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.74, for a total value of $234,362.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,247 shares in the company, valued at $735,488.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 52,577 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $1,025,777.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,436 shares in the company, valued at $86,546.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 129,797 shares of company stock worth $2,494,774. 9.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Liberty Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; internet services; security solutions, such as anti-virus, anti-spyware, firewall, and spam protection; smart home services; online storage solutions; web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBTYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.