Handelsbanken Fonder AB Lowers Position in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its holdings in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in PVH were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of PVH in the first quarter worth $38,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PVH during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in PVH by 39.8% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 492 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in PVH by 69.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 596 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PVH during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

PVH Stock Down 3.6 %

NYSE PVH opened at $72.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.07. PVH Corp. has a 1 year low of $48.40 and a 1 year high of $94.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.74 and its 200 day moving average is $82.07.

PVH Announces Dividend

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 1.99%. PVH’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that PVH Corp. will post 10.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. PVH’s payout ratio is 5.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PVH has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on PVH from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Barclays raised their price target on PVH from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Citigroup raised their price target on PVH from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on PVH from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of PVH in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.89.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, include branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

