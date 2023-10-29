Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 1,200 Shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its position in shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Free Report) by 24.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 532 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC raised its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 2.4% during the second quarter. Invst LLC now owns 3,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 18.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 1.9% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 5,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 8.2% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CAR shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Avis Budget Group in a report on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $263.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.60.

NASDAQ CAR opened at $160.95 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $191.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 2.43. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.55 and a 52 week high of $251.26.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $11.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.79 by $1.22. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 18.37% and a negative return on equity of 500.85%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $15.94 earnings per share. Avis Budget Group’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 36.73 EPS for the current year.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 19,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 415 dealer-operated and 390 company-operated locations that serve the light commercial and consumer sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

