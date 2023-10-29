Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDIP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDIP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the September 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Harbor Custom Development stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDIP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 18,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

NASDAQ:HCDIP opened at $3.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.76. Harbor Custom Development has a 1-year low of $2.62 and a 1-year high of $11.64.

Harbor Custom Development, Inc operates as a real estate development company in Washington, California, Texas, and Florida. The company is involved in land development cycle, which includes land acquisition, entitlement, development, and construction of project infrastructure; single and multi-family vertical construction; and marketing and sale of various residential projects.

