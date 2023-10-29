HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI)

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $11.00 price target on the stock.

BTAI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $75.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Mizuho reiterated a neutral rating on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $43.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.88.

BioXcel Therapeutics stock opened at $3.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.17 and its 200 day moving average is $11.80. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.23 and a 1-year high of $34.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.52, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.92.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.83) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $0.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.42 million. BioXcel Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 309.06% and a negative net margin of 19,549.52%. The business’s revenue was up 45600.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.35) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that BioXcel Therapeutics will post -5.75 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 143,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. 90.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology. The company's drug re-innovation approach leverages existing approved drugs and/or clinically validated product candidates together with big data and proprietary machine learning algorithms to identify new therapeutic indices.

